Ngezi Platinum Stars appoint Yvonne Mapika Manwa as new CEO

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

NGEZI Platinum Stars have appointed Yvonne Mapika Manwa as their new chief executive officer, replacing Nyasha Kadenge, who left the club last month.

In a statement, the club said Manwa has vast experience in administration.

“Ngezi Platinum Stars FC is pleased to announce the appointment of Mrs Yvonne Mapika Manwa as the club’s new chief executive officer. Mrs Manwa takes over from Ms Nyasha Kadenge, who left the club in April 2022.

“Mrs Manwa boasts of a wealth of administrative experience having served in various capacities which include general manager, finance administration manager and operations manager in various manufacturing and services industries. The board and club executive are excited to welcome Yvonne on board and wish her well as she embarks on her new role at the club.

“She will be key in heading the club’s secretariat, upholding the team culture, and ensuring a holistic and sustainable development of the club as we seek to establish ourselves as a significant club locally, and on the continent,” reads the club statement.