Ngezi Platinum Stars CEO departs

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

NGEZI Platinum Stars have confirmed the departure of chief executive officer Nyasha Kadenge.

The club said Kadenge played an instrumental role in setting up administrative structures at the club.

“Kadenge was appointed as the first CEO of the club soon after its promotion to the PSL in 2016. She was instrumental in putting together administrative structures of the club and was one of the pioneer female leaders of a Premier Soccer League football team in Zimbabwe.

“The board and club executive thank Kadenge for her contribution to the club and wish her well as she leaves to pursue personal interests. Efforts are underway to fill the position of club CEO,” reads a statement from Ngezi Platinum Stars.