Ngezi Platinum Stars target first round qualification

Don Makanyanga in Kinshasa

ZIMBABWE representatives in the Caf Champions League Ngezi Patinum Stars coach Takesure Chiragwi has equated today’s match against Democratic Republic of Congo representatives AS Maniema to a cup final.

According to the young gaffer Ngezi Patinum Stars are on a mission to fly the Zimbabwe flag in the continental club top tier competition.

“We are more than ready for the match and that is the reason why we are here.

We are very much positive that we will play and get a positive result which is more important for the club and country at large.

“We need to make a statement about Zimbabwe football that we can compete at the highest level,” said Chiragwi.

It is a do-or-die for the platinum miners who played to goalless draw at home last week in a reverse fixture in Zambia.

The two sides clash in a return leg today (1630HRS) local time at Martyrs Stadium.

“We are here to play a cup final and we have to progress to the next round.

“We want to go far in this competition and for us to do so we need to win today which I am confident we can,” said the Ngezi Platinum Stars.

After putting up a dominant second half last week bit failing to convert chances that came their way, Chiragwi is hoping for better precision in front of goal from his charges.

“We played a goalless draw and it is a positive thing for us as we did not concede.

“Now at all cost we have to get a goal and we have been working very hard to make sure that we are more precise in front of goal and win the game.

“The game of football is determined by goals if you do not score goals then we don’t win a game,” said Chiragwi.

The Ngezi Platinun Stars coach believes that the match played last week was an eye opening experience for them and hope to correct their mistakes and prevail over their opponents today.

“We learnt our mistakes from last week and we have spent the week working on them and there is no way that we cannot get the goals today.

“This is one game that will take us to the next round,” he said.

Chiragwi’s comment were echoed by the team’s captain Qadr Amini who warned the Congolose side that they need to be at their best today.

“We are not worried that we are playing ourfrom home.

“We want to show them that we are the best. As team we are really ready to go and we understand the task at hand,” said the Ngezi Platinum Stars captain.

As Maniema coach Papy Kimoto said he was not worried about playing away from their base and is optimistic that his charges will prevail over the platinum miners.

“We are playing in DRC and it does not matter where we are playing from all we need to do is to do our best to succeed. It is hard to predict but definitely there is need to have a winner,” said Kimoto.

The Zimbabwean Embassy in the DRC hosted a dinner for the platinum miners, revealing that government was fully behind the team.

Speaking on behalf of the Democratic Republic of Congo Ambassador General (Rtd) David Sigauke, Chargè de Affairs Tangisayi Tapera, said the embassy had done it’s part to make Ngezi Platinum Stars feel at home.

“The government is fully behind the team as they flying the nation flag, and we have rallied Zimbabwe residents here to come and support Ngezi Platinum Stars and make them feel at home,” said Tapera.