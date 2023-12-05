Ngezi Platinum Stars to boost squad

Harare Bureau

PREMIERSHIP champions Ngezi Platinum Stars will look to boost their squad ahead of their second dance in the African Safari next year

Ngezi Platinum Stars are set to represent Zimbabwe at the next edition of the Caf Champions League.

Ngezi Platinum Stars president, Takawira Maswiswi has revealed it is inevitable for the platinum miners to boost the squad next season.

“It’s inevitable that we have to beef up the squad for a number of reasons,” said Maswiswi.

After winning the championship last month, Ngezi Platinum Stars missed out on a Cup double as they lost to Dynamos in the Chibuku Super Cup final played at Baobab on Sunday.

“Next season we have the (Caf) Champions League and domestically we will be chasing the league championship and the Chibuku Super Cup.

“We will be chasing three cups and issues of fatigue and injuries will come into play hence we will need to rest players.

“There is also the issue resting players, different tactical approaches, depending on who you’re playing and where and so forth,” said the Ngezi Platinum president.

With the club having recently embarked on a policy to promote players from their development team, the platinum stars are set to open the cheque book as they seek to blend youth and experience.

“We will certainly need a very good blend of youth and experience, especially when you’re talking about the Champions League and it is a whole different arena.

“So we are very alive to the fact and we have to think beyond the PSL for 2024,” he said.

Not only will the platinum miners be beefing up their playing personnel, they will be beefing up the administration and technical team.

“It is inevitable that we have to look at how we’re going to set up our team it is not just the players.

“I think even at the technical level, certainly make sure we need a bit more buttressing within the technical team and make sure that our capability is right.

“Even within the administration, you will find that there are certain roles that will now also become critical when you’re now playing at that level (Champions League) so we’re looking at all those areas,” said Maswiswi.