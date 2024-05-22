  • Today Wed, 22 May 2024

Ngezi platinum wins local Derby

Paul Pindani in Ngezi

NGEZI Platinum eased pressure on their gaffer, Takesure Chiragwi, after they beat their arch-rivals Chegutu Pirates by two goals to one in a Castle Premier League match that was played at Baobab Stadium yesterday.

Ngezi Platinum stunned the hosts in the 34th minute through a strike by Talent Chamboko.

However, after the oranges, Tatenda Benhura made it 2-0 in the 50th minute.

However, Pirates pulled one back in the 64th minute after a wonder strike by Cleopas Dube, whose bicycle kick was a marvel.

