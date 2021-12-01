Ngezi sweat over availability of Denver Mukamba for Chibuku Super Cup

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE availability of Ngezi Platinum Stars’ pair of ex-national team midfielder Denver Mukamba and utility player Keith Murera for the Chibuku Super Cup final tie against FC Platinum will be determined by results of a medical on Wednesday afternoon.

Ngezi take on FC Platinum in the cup final at Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane on Sunday.

The duo picked up injuries in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League 0-0 deadlock against Highlanders at Barbourfields Stadium last Sunday.

Murera was pulled out for Arter Kaseke in the 25th minute, while Mukamba was stretchered off in the 70th minute.

Ngezi coach Rodwell Dhlakama is sweating over the availability of his two star players, who sat out Tuesday’s training session.

“Keith (Murera) and Denver (Mukamba) haven’t recovered. We’ll get medical reports from the doctor today (Wednesday). I’m not sure of the progress they would have made come weekend, but I’m sure if they recover, we can use them. They are important members of the squad,” said Dhlakama.

The FC Platinum and Ngezi clash is a repeat of the 2016 Chibuku Super Cup final that Ngezi won 3-1.