NGO buys drilling rig to help communities

Danisa Masuku, Online Correspondent

THE Lot Water Project has acquired its own rig to drill more boreholes in a short period of time.

Focusing primarily on making water available to communities to improve hygiene and reduce risk of diseases, the Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) said the new equipment will reduce the turnaround time in drilling boreholes in Bulawayo as it no longer needs to engage contractors.

With the water crisis still biting, the NGO brought the rig into the country two weeks ago.

THE Lot Water Project has drilled six boreholes since it started working in 2020.

The entity was established after its founder, Mr Innocent Hadebe, was touched after reading about scary cases of diarrhoea that were reported in Luveve suburb, where he grew up.

Mr Hadebe said the slow pace of drilling by contractors pushed them to get their own rig.

“It’s a great milestone for the Lot Water Project as this changes our approach in drilling boreholes. We had wanted to be quicker but we had faced challenges and worked at a slower pace but now with a rig in our possession it will be quicker,” he said.

“Since our formation three years ago we have managed to drill six boreholes in the Luveve area (at Amakhosi Grounds, another in Old Luveve near Masina terminus, at Inzwananzi Primary School, Luveve Primary School and at the Uganda Martyrs Roman Catholic Church, and another borehole was drilled at Cowdray Park Primary School) but we want to be able to complete the same number of boreholes by September.

“We have already written to the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education seeking permission to set up the boreholes in various schools.”

The United States based Lot Project founder said they were closely following the water challenges facing the city and they are eager to play a role in alleviating the challenge and helping residents to cope.

They intend to drill at Mafakela, Fusi, Mbizo and Matshayiskhova Primary Schools as well as Inyanda High School.

The move to drill in schools was two pronged as the organisation sought to argument agricultural studies in schools, while at the same time providing security for the borehole equipment as solar panels had become vulnerable to theft.

Despite being located in schools, the boreholes are still accessible to members of the community.