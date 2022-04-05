NGO, creatives offer reprieve for the visually-impaired

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

BULAWAYO creatives, Vuyo Brown, Innocent Nyoni and Lights Out WakoBulawayo and others have joined forces with Gateway to Elation, a not-for-profit organisation to raise funds meant to help the visually impaired.

On Saturday, the team will champion a charity event dubbed, “The Elation Charity Walk” which is an initiative of opening a gateway to the blind.

The walk will be from Bulawayo City Hall from 9 AM. It will see participants walking to 12th Avenue before returning to the starting point.

One of the Charity Walk organisers, Trevor Mhlanga said the initiative is meant to put a smile on the visually impaired through social interaction.

“On Saturday, we’ll host a Charity Walk to make our visually-impaired friends happy since they are an important part of us. This will be done by providing training in computer literacy and daily living skills which include mobility and orientation as well as social interaction.

“We also aim to raise funds for the sustenance of our projects and to enable us to purchase office space in town where our training sessions can be more attainable,” said Mhlanga.

Participants of the Charity Walk will financially register to partake in the walk and the event will culminate with a performance from selected Bulawayo artistes. – @eMKlass_49