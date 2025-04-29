NGO donates vehicle, boost rural eye care

Sightsavers country director Mr Peter Bare (left) hands over car keys to the Matabeleland North Provincial Medical Director Dr Admire Kuretu at the province’s offices in Bulawayo yesterday

Trish Mukwazo, [email protected]

SIGHTSAVERS, an international non-governmental organisation, has donated a Ford Ranger vehicle to the Ministry of Health and Child Care to support the Government’s efforts in improving eye care services for rural communities.

Since the 1950s, Sightsavers has been providing comprehensive eye care in rural Zimbabwe, with a particular focus on Matabeleland North Province.

The organisation has remained committed to ensuring that rural communities have access to improved eye care services and treatment for various eye conditions.

Speaking during the handover ceremony at the Matabeleland North Provincial Medical Directorate offices in Bulawayo yesterday, Sightsavers Country Director Mr Peter Bare said the donation aligns with the Government’s National Eye Health Strategy, which covers all seven districts in the province.

“The vehicle will play a critical role in enhancing the co-ordination and delivery of eye care services, particularly in the more inaccessible areas of this largely rural province. It will support outreach activities across the province, ensuring that rural communities receive quality eye care services,” he said.

In addition to facilitating outreach programmes, Sightsavers has been involved in various initiatives, including eye camps, spectacle distribution, training of eye health professionals- and treatment of eye conditions.

Mr Bare said the vehicle would significantly aid the organisation’s efforts in improving eye health throughout Matabeleland North.

“We strongly believe that this donation will be extremely helpful in enabling the province to deliver effective eye health services,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the Ministry of Health and Child Care, Matabeleland North Provincial Medical Director Dr Admire Kuretu expressed sincere appreciation for the donation. He noted that the vehicle would help address the challenges of delivering free eye care services, particularly to vulnerable populations.

Dr Kuretu said Sightsavers’ outreach programmes, especially those targeting the elderly, have been instrumental in providing cataract surgeries and other essential eye treatments.

“Their outreaches have greatly benefitted the elderly, particularly through cataract surgeries. Sightsavers has mobilised ophthalmologists and opticians to conduct outreach activities in communities where most of our patients reside. This vehicle donation will also help address the transport challenges faced by many patients, who have to travel long distances to access health services,” he said.

Sightsavers has long been dedicated to supporting vulnerable communities, including persons with disabilities, across the country. Last year, in partnership with the Japanese Embassy, the organisation donated and installed ophthalmic eye care equipment at St Luke’s Hospital in Lupane District, giving patients access to early diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases.

Through its ongoing outreach programmes, Sightsavers continues to provide free eye screenings and spectacles, particularly to the elderly and children in rural areas.