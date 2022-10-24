Ngoma Football Club win Farmers Cup

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

Ngoma Football Club were crowned champions at the Nyamandlovu District Football Association’s Farmers Cup after a 4-0 win over Siyabangena in the final at Ngoma Stadium on Saturday.

The champions, Ngoma began their road to glory with a triumphant 7-1 win over Brave Lions in the semi-finals. The tournament started last week and was completed on Saturday.

The thumping win was followed by another one in the final which saw them dominate Siyabangena, who booked their place in the final after a 2-1 win over Makhokhomba Pirates, winning 4-0 to be crowned champions.

Makhokhomba Pirates finished third in the tournament with a 4-3 win over Brave Lions in a penalty shoot-out after a 0-0 draw in regulation time.

Nyamandlovu District Football Association president and former Highlanders’ juniors manager Smart Moyo said after hosting a successful tournament, they are looking forward to having another one and they are also looking at being affiliated to the national football governing body, the Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa).

“The tournament was successful, we will be having another one for the chief and our aim is to be affiliated to Zifa and SRC and look for a sponsor and we join division one or two,” said Moyo.

He also promised players that there will be a select team that will play against big clubs as a way of marketing themselves.

“I told them we are going to have a select team and we will play with the big clubs so that they can see you (players),” he said.

The tournament was the first edition of its kind and was named farmers tournament as a way of honouring the farmers in the district. – @brandon_malvin