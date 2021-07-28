Ngoni Makusha building contacts at the Olympics

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN sprinter Ngoni Makusha has set a realistic target when he sets out to compete at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday, to improve his personal best.

With a personal best of 10,17 seconds in the 100m dash and 20,49 seconds in 200m, Makusha will only compete in the men’s 100m at the Games.

Makusha and golfer Scott Vincent are the only two out of the five Zimbabwean representatives yet to participate in their respective disciplines.

Swimming duo of Donata Katai and Peter Wetzlar are done with their events where they set personal best times, while rower Peter Purcell-Gilpin returns to action today to compete in the semi-final C/D.

Purcell-Gilpin is out of contention for a medal after he came sixth in the quarter-finals on Sunday. Only the top three progressed to semi-final A/B and those that finished outside that ranking compete in semi-final C/D.

Wetzlar, who went into the Olympics ranked 42nd out of 70 swimmers set a personal best and new national record in the 100m butterfly with a time of 50.31 seconds. His previous personal best time was 50.50 seconds.

Overall Wetzlar was ranked 42 out of 70 swimmers.

Katai, who came first in Heat 1 of the 100m backstroke, set a personal best time of 1 minute 02.73 seconds.

Makusha, who has been building friendships and exchanging contacts with other athletes as well as coaches, wants to improve on his personal best.

“I’m getting ready for the event and it’s exciting. I know the other athletes are done with their events and focus will be on me at the weekend. My focus is on stepping onto the track and giving my best performance without thinking about the multitudes of followers back home,” said Makusha.

He has been training under David Tinago and feels his performance is improving with each passing day, aided by world class facilities at the Olympics.