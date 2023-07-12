NGZ committed to artist development

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

LAST WEEK, the National Gallery of Zimbabwe (NGZ) in Bulawayo formally opened its resident artist development programme titled “Connections” to present works by artists in residence, demonstrating the institution’s dedication to artist growth.

The gallery’s resident artists were welcomed earlier this year, and several of them have successfully presented solo shows and sold one-of-a-kind art items.

The group exhibition, open to invited guests at the Gallery saw aesthetic works of art taking centre stage.

Guest of honour at the event, Regional Vice President at Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce, Louis John Herbst said artists at the residency have not rested on their laurels but have taken their time to learn and perfect their craft.

“At the core of artistic growth lies the idea of continuous learning. Our resident artists have embraced this notion wholeheartedly, understanding that their craft is a lifelong journey of exploration and improvement. During the course of their residency they have pushed their boundaries, challenged their own perceptions, and honed their skills to create the breathtaking artworks you see before you. Their commitment to constant self-improvement is not only admirable but also serves as a reminder to us all that learning is a never-ending process in the pursuit of not only artistic excellence but excellence in any field of endevour,” he shared.

He pleaded with the corporate world to help artists as well.

“But it isn’t enough for us to solely rely on the passion and dedication of artists. The significance of the corporate world supporting the arts cannot be overstated. Art has the power to transform lives, challenge societal norms, and provide a platform for cultural dialogue. By investing in art, businesses not only elevate the artistic landscape but also foster an environment where creativity and innovation can thrive. The symbiotic relationship between business and art strengthens our communities and stimulates economic growth while ensuring that artists have the resources and support they need to continue their artistic journey,” he said.

The exhibition featured 11 artists, many of whom participated in the gallery’s outreach program last year, which included a series of workshops in Gwanda, Plumtree, and Gweru. Only two of the 11 artists are female, which has become a source of concern for NGZ, which strives for gender balance at the residence. – @MbuleloMpofu