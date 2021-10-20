NGZ holds art legacy, estate planning workshop for artists

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

THE plight for artistes which has seen some of them dying paupers has pushed the National Art Gallery of Zimbabwe (NGZ) in Bulawayo to formulate a workshop named Art Legacy and Estate Planning for Visual Artists Workshop.

The workshop will be held at the NGZ in Bulawayo on Friday as from 11.30am to 1.30pm. It will also be held on Zoom due to Covid-19 restrictions and in order to accommodate participants from outside the city and country.

NGZ in Bulawayo acting director Silenkosi Moyo said the workshop seeks to equip artistes with knowledge on the need to plan for their future.

“Death is a morbid subject and yet it must be discussed and planned for. Majority of people have prepared for it by having funeral policies, wills and distribution of estates. Artists are no different in this regard.

“The biggest concern in estate management after the death of an artist is her/his art: that is planning for, care, storage, possible sale, or other disposition of the artwork after an artist’s death as part of the artist’s estate planning,” said Moyo.

Moyo said the workshop will be facilitated by lawyers from Masiye-Moyo and Associates.

“The workshop will focus on writing a will, what should be done with artworks once the artist dies and determining beneficiaries for the artworks. It will also be about creating an art inventory and the laws and regulations relating to an estate,” she said. – @mthabisi_mthire