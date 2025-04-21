NGZ invites artists to engage with “Dreams vs Reality” theme

Mbulelo Mpofu, Zimpapers Arts and Entertainment Hub

The National Gallery of Zimbabwe (NGZ) in Bulawayo is calling on artists from Mbembesi, Gwanda, Midlands, Plumtree, and Ngozie Mine to submit works for an upcoming exhibition titled Dreams vs Reality.

The exhibition challenges artists to grapple with the tension between aspiration and lived experience, a theme that speaks to both personal and collective realities. According to organisers, the aim is to provoke thoughtful engagement with how hope and hardship coexist, and how these dynamics are expressed creatively.

Interested artists can submit up to three works in any medium, including painting, sculpture, photography, video, or installation. Submissions are due by 26 August.

Entries must include high-resolution images, artwork details (title, medium, size, and date), a short artist biography, and a statement explaining the creative concept behind the work. All documents must be submitted in PDF format.

A selection panel will assess submissions based on artistic quality, relevance to the theme, and how well each piece contributes to the overall coherence of the exhibition. Successful applicants will be notified by 29 August.

Submissions can be emailed to [email protected] and [email protected] with the subject line “DREAMS VS REALITY,” or delivered in person to the NGZ in Bulawayo.

