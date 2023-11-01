NGZ on health and wellness drive

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

THE National Gallery of Zimbabwe (NGZ) in Bulawayo has set its sights on making sure its staff and artists in residency are in optimal shape and they aim to achieve that through periodic medical check-ups.

On Wednesday morning, artists and staff queued to get their blood pressure screening, diabetes, and eye tests courtesy of John McMinn Optometrists and 9th Avenue Surgery.

A Chronicle Showbiz crew observed as one after the other, creative minds got tested and were given advice on how to maintain their health at peak.

In separate interviews, artists and NGZ staffers expressed their gratitude for the opportunity and noted the importance of the initiative.

“I think it’s something that we can easily take for granted until something goes wrong. And so, I think it’s important to think ahead. One of the things that I found very helpful in the session before was about how to prepare for major events.

“For artists, we’re usually working towards a show or an exhibition. That can put a lot of pressure on one and sometimes, one won’t be able to contain the pressure and buckle under it so it’s important to keep our health in check,” said Taboka, an abstract painter who also specialises in installations.

Another, Sinqobile Shamiso Dube said the health check-ups help them cope with stress.

“Ours is a very competitive industry and our greatest weapon is the mind. Sometimes, the pressure becomes too much and one might get stressed so getting checked helps because one will at least have someone to talk to and the creative edge doesn’t suffer in the process,” said Dube.

NGZ staffer, Carrington Mzamo said it was imperative for the gallery to furnish its staff and artists with medical help as artists spend most of their time coming up with creative artworks.

“Most of the time, artists don’t have time to visit medical facilities for check-ups as they are always busy at the gallery.”

NGZ regional director Silenkosi Moyo said having a mentally competent staff and artist cohort is the motivation behind the initiative.

“We need to have a competent team to deliver results and for that to happen, periodic medical check-ups are a must. We’re working closely with our partners to make sure that we have a healthy team in our midst and we intend to have these ‘Health and Wellness Days’ quarterly to benefit both our staff and artists in residency free of charge.

“We have noted that if we don’t take mental health issues seriously, we might have a depressed workforce and the end result would be a decline in product quality and motivation,” Moyo said.

The NGZ is a repository of artifacts passed from the old guard to the new generation.

– @MbuleloMpofu