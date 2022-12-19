NGZ reaching out to marginalised areas

The Chronicle

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

 

LAST week, Mrs Silenkosi Moyo who is the director of the National Art Gallery of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo (NGZ) met up with Stephane Rey who is Ambassador from the Embassy of Switzerland to Malawi, Zambia and Zimbabwe for a guided tour of the gallery.

 

Moyo told Chronicle Showbiz that the NGZ has become a haven for artistes in marginalised areas and through its outreach programmes, many have benefited.

 

“He (Stephane Rey) came to see the annual provincial exhibition which the embassy supported and to familiarise himself with programmes of the gallery. We talked about the gallery and its programmes and the opportunities that have opened up for these artists from Gwanda, Midlands and Plumtree as a result of the outreach programmes and exhibition,” she said.

Stephane Rey (right) admiring some of the art at the Gallery

 

For a long time, the gallery has been promoting art through exhibitions, poetry and music. NGZ even houses the flagship music event, “Friday Late” which is curated by Early Entertainment.

 

From December 19, the NGZ will commence its annual holiday shutdown. However, the exhibition halls and the sales shop will be open throughout the shutdown. – @eMKlass_49

 

