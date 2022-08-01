Nhenga and Siamulela represent Zimbabwe at World Junior Championships

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

SPRINTERS Panashe Nhenga and Denzel Siamulela will represent Zimbabwe at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships that starts on Monday in Cali, Colombia.

The duo arrived in Cali for the championships that run from August 1-6 on Saturday and spent Sunday acclimatising.

Nhenga will be the first to take to the track to compete in a 100m heat on Monday night, while Siamulela will run his 200m qualifying race on Wednesday.

Lisimathi Phakamile, Naaz national director of coaching and talent identification development said sprinter Theophilus Mudzengerere who had qualified for the global juniors’ meet did not travel to Colombia due to school commitments.

“The team is already in Colombia and they travelled with the national junior and youth coach Briad Nhubu. Besides Denzel and Panashe, Theophilus had also qualified for the championships but he asked not to travel after getting a scholarship to study and run in the United States of America.

“We wish the guys the best and they will certainly gain experience and the much needed exposure to help their athletics careers,” said Lisimathi.

