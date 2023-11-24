NHS ready to handle increased cargo

Nqobile Bhebhe, [email protected]

The State-owned aviation cargo company, National Handling Services (NHS), is geared up to handle the expected cargo and passenger surge in all airports due to an increase in the number of airlines flying into the country and expansion of airports.

Increased capacity at the country’s largest airport is expected to drive traffic into the country, as the Government continues to invest in upgrading key infrastructure in the country.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 2024 strategic meeting in Bulawayo yesterday, chief executive officer Mr Godknows Marawanyika said the parastatal is refocusing its operations to meet the increasing demand of its services.

“In terms of our direction as a country, we have NDS1 and as part of the fulfilment of the national vision. The strategic workshop is a platform for us to map a way forward. We must ensure that we meet the needs of our customers,” he said.

“We are refocusing, bringing together all aviation stakeholders. The NHS is well prepared to handle the increased business. We have seen the expansion of the Robert Mugabe International Airport, it has created a lot of capacity for Zimbabwe. We are moving from two million passengers to over six million passengers,” he said.

The appetite for destination Zimbabwe is reflected in the coming of more airlines in the country taking advantage of the Open Skies Policy.

Mr Marawanyika said the organisation has been positioning itself to offer efficient services.

“We have over a long period of time positioned ourselves to meet the needs of our customers. We are ready to serve all the airlines and improve our cargo handling facilities in line with the infrastructure at our airports.

“This year we have handled well over 300 000 tonnes of cargo. This is significant and we have seen a lot of cargo from Zimbabwe going out of the country and imports coming in. We forecast an exciting 2024 ahead.”

The Government is upgrading aviation infrastructure countrywide in an effort to meet international standards and attract more airlines, more passengers and more tourists.

The infrastructure upgrade programme is part of the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1: 2021-2025), which builds momentum towards the attainment of an upper middle-income economy by 2030.

This has seen the Government channelling more resources in expanding and modernising the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport in Bulawayo, Victoria Falls International Airport and the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, among others.

Under NDS1, the Government has clearly articulated the need to transform the aviation sector to ensure it realises its full potential. Hence increasing investments in aviation infrastructure is seen as a huge step towards opening up the country to more regional trade and increasing its competitiveness in the region.

Under NDS1, the objective is to have a reliable, safe world-class air transport infrastructure and services and increase the annual cargo handling capacity and the number of passengers.

NHS chairman Advocate Godwin Nyengedza said the parastatal is committed to collaboration with all stakeholders in the aviation sector as that is key in meeting the demand of clients.

Advocate Nyengedza said the strategy meeting represents an occasion at which decisions that will carry the day must be made.

“Throughout this strategic planning process, it is essential that we remain focused on our core values and mission. We must continue to prioritise reliability and excellence in all that we do. By staying true to these principles, we can build trust with our customers and stakeholders, which is fundamental to our long-term success.”

“We cannot overlook the significance of collaboration and partnerships in driving our operations forward. Strengthening ties with airlines, Government agencies and various of our key stakeholders is essential for fostering a seamless, interconnected travel experience for passengers and enhancing the overall efficiency of our operations,” said the board chair.

He added that it is imperative for the organisation to direct its focus towards the broader strategic imperatives that will guide its future aspirations.

“As consumer preferences continue to shift, we need to redefine the customer and passenger experience. This may involve enhancing our customer service or investing in new amenities and services that resonate with modern needs. This approach should be emphasised regardless of location and apply throughout our operations whether at cargo, passenger handling or in our lounges. By keeping our finger on the pulse of our client, this will ensure that we remain abreast of this fast cashing landscape.”

The need to embrace and invest in technology is critical for the NHS, added the chairman.

“One of the most critical areas in which we must excel is the implementation of cutting-edge technology to enhance the passenger experience and improve operational efficiency. The sector in which we operate is constantly evolving, and we must stay ahead of the curve to remain competitive.

“This means embracing digital transformation, exploring new business models, and harnessing the power of data and analytics to drive operational efficiency and improve the customer experience. Investing in technological advancements will not only elevate the level of service we provide but also streamline our internal operations in this modern era of automation and artificial intelligence where one cannot afford to even sleep a wink.”