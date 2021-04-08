Niasha collabos international artistes on latest EP

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

TALENTED South Africa-based Bulawayo-born producer, Niasha has released his debut EP which features artistes from USA, Canada, China and South Africa.

Born Niasha Elijah Mawere, the artiste from Tshabalala is a songwriter, DJ, record producer and musician mostly known for his remake of Adele’s Hello.

Speaking from his Midrand base in Johannesburg, where he relocated to in 2012, Niasha said his EP is a reflection of his musical journey that dates back to his childhood days.

“I grew up in a music-loving family where my uncle was a member of the Anglican Church Choir based in Sizinda. I reworked Adele’s smash hit Hello and this is what put me on the map. Afterwards, I released songs like Purpose (2016), Hope (2017), Apologetic (2018) and the EP, State of Mind,” Niasha said.

The latest EP has tracks, Money Talks ft June B and Rahc Wilson (USA); Hustle featuring Kid Spookey, Mkay (Zimbabwe), Lukexi (USA); Million featuring Easi TRT (Bulawayo) and Junior (Harare); Loyal featuring Kuccie (Gweru), Noluntu J and Troy Larmain (Bulawayo); Love You featuring Kish (USA), Nedo (Harare) and Yung Parka (China); Kutanga Patsva featuring Helen Nyati (Bulawayo); Amen featuring Bryan Churchboi (Zimbabwe) and Twins Of Light (South Africa); We Are The Light featuring Aneh (South Africa) and Baddah Dan Dem featuring Prosper Fi Real,(Zimbabwe), Faith Vonic (Liberia), Nackiss (Jamaica), Klarah Kay (Ghana) and Diiverse (Cananda).

The artiste said these collaborations were made possible through social media adding that he did them to inspire up-and-coming artistes.

“My vision is to unite all artistes from the City of Kings and prove why we are from this City. Big shout out to Asaph, Awa Khiwe, and L.A Beatz, who have been crushing it. I believe that Bulawayo’s artistes and producers have the potential to make it all the way to the Grammy’s with their works,” said Niasha.

Niasha began his music career as an artiste manager in 2009, during which he spent five years as the manager of TearDream Boiz. Prior to that, he was a full-time choir member.

He formed Revamp Entertainment in 2018, a record label that has signed talented up-and-coming artistes like Bryan Churcboi, Slicky the expensive gal, Percy and Aok Prontoe.

The multi-talented record producer has established himself as a global brand by working with international and local stars that include Faith Vonic, Rahc Wilson, Noluntu J, Helen Nyati and Prosper Fi Real. – @mthabisi_mthire