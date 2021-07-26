Nicky S Iqhawekazi rules maskandi genre

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Correspondent

SOUTH Africa-based maskandi female musician Nicky S Iqhawekazi is defying the odds as she is slowly taking over the male-dominated maskandi genre.

The songstress was over the weekend named number one on the Amaqhawentaba FM Top 10 Maskandi artistes chart show through the track Bayangizonda which is from her album Bayethe Nkosi.

Nicky S Iqhawekwazi (real name Sinikiwe Ncube) said her recent win is evidence that her drive of availing her songs to her fans is paying off.

“I’m working on pushing my music to the fans and it seems it’s paying off as I won this week’s Top 10 Maskandi tracks on Amaqhawentaba FM.

“Apart from that, I’m rehearsing so that I head to the next month,” she said.

“I’m getting new fans daily and this is through engagement on platforms like WhatsApp where I engage with them regularly.”

Having ventured into music around 2010, Nicky S Iqhawekazi who hails from Esigodini and is now based in South Africa started off working with gospel outfit Indumiso Yamakhwa. She went solo in 2013 and took up the maskandi genre. She now has an album and four singles. – @mthabisi_mthire