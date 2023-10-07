Nigel Mlauzi: Ready to shine in new season with Nico United

Gerald Sibanda, [email protected]

ZIMBABWEAN midfielder Nigel Mlauzi is gearing up for the upcoming season with Botswana’s Nico United, and he’s brimming with confidence. The 22-year-old made the move to Nico last season after leaving Bulawayo giants Highlanders FC, and his debut season showed promise, with four goals in 12 appearances.

Mlauzi shared his thoughts on his readiness for the new season and his adjustment to the style of football in the Botswana Premier League.

“Last season i struggled in copying with the football and the league here, but i have since learned a lot. I am ready for the new season and i believe i will deliver for my team which I am convinced even through preparation that we are more than ready for the new season,” Mlauzi confidently stated.

Nico United’s opening match of the season sees them hosting football giants Gaborone United at home, and Mlauzi sees this as a crucial opportunity to showcase his skills.

“It is the first match of the season and we play such a big team. We cannot expect an easy affair but we have a team that is capable to cause an upset. A lot of eyes will be on us therefore personally for me as an individual it is important that i do well for myself and my team,” said Mlauzi.

Looking ahead, Mlauzi’s team faces an intense start to the season. Following their clash with Gaborone United, they’ll go up against defending champions Jwaneng Galaxy away from home. Jwaneng Galaxy boasts several fellow Zimbabweans and former Highlanders players like Daniel Msendami, Nqobizitha Masuku, and Cleopas Dube.

Mlauzi expressed his excitement about facing them and congratulated them on qualifying for the CAF Champions League group stages.

“At the moment i am still focusing on the weekend match, but of course I cannot wait to once again meet my homeboys. I am very happy for them because they managed to qualify for the CAF Champions League which is something that is not to be taken for granted especially in this country. What makes it very special is the bigger role which was played by the Zimbabweans in qualifying for the tournament, therefore i am so happy for them,” Mlauzi shared.

Catch the action as Mlauzi and his teammates take on Gaborone United at Sam Sono Stadium today at 4pm.