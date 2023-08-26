Nigel Ncube drives Bosso90’s triumph

Gerald Sibanda, [email protected]

AT the centre of Bosso90’s defence stands a remarkable talent, Nigel Ncube, whose journey from humble beginnings to becoming a linchpin of his team’s success is very inspiring.

At just 22 years old, Ncube’s story embodies the spirit of perseverance and self-belief. Arriving at the team from FMSA Umguza at the onset of the previous season, Ncube recalls the doubts that surrounded his potential. Yet, it was the faith of his coaches that ignited his determination.

“A lot of people doubted my talent but the coaches believed in me so I just had to remain focused and confident. The good thing is that I knew what I was capable of achieving,” Ncube said.

Originally a defensive midfielder at FMSA, Ncube’s destiny took a transformative turn as his coaches recognised his potential to excel as a centreback. Embracing this transition, Ncube flourished in his new role, eventually earning his place in Bosso’s developmental squad.

His ascent within the ranks of Bosso90 was swift, guided by the discerning eye of Coach Melusi Sibanda.

Recognising Ncube’s potential and leadership qualities, Sibanda entrusted him with the captain’s armband — a responsibility Ncube humbly accepted.

“I never thought that at such an early stage I would be rewarded with such a big role at the club. It surely increased my confidence and my performances improved. Instead of only defending, I could now also join attacks and initiate attacks,” said Nigel.

Midway through the season, Ncube’s prowess caught the attention of the first-team coach, Mandla “Lulu” Mpofu. The promotion was a dream realised for Ncube.

Stepping onto the grand stage, Ncube said, did not rattle him but instead, he felt at ease, attributing his seamless transition to his newfound self-confidence.

“It was such a special moment for me, my family and the people I represent. It showed that it does not matter where you come from, you can realise your dream. It did not take me long to settle and I think it was because of the confidence I now had in myself,” he said.

Although the prior season didn’t afford him first-team appearances, Ncube’s dedication remained unwavering. Reassigned to the developmental side for the current Southern Region Division One season, he has embraced the challenge.

His performance and leadership qualities have united the team.

Fellow defender Prince Nyathi, expressed his admiration.

“His return to the developmental side will motivate many guys here. He is a leader and we are feeling his presence and personally I am happy that I am playing alongside him,” Nyathi said.

Ncube’s journey has instilled belief in players hailing from similar backgrounds.

This belief recently translated into the signing of Dion Gwayi, a talented attacking midfielder from Filabusi.

As the season unfolds, Gwayi aims to make his mark, a testament to the enduring legacy of players like Ncube who continue to inspire generations.