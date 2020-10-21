Nigerian Forces Fire on Demonstrators Protesting Police Brutality

The toll was unclear, but witnesses said several people were shot during escalating protests in Lagos. The governor said ‘miscreants’ had hijacked mostly peaceful demonstrations.

LAGOS, Nigeria — Nigerian security forces opened fire Tuesday night at a demonstration in Lagos against police brutality, hitting several people according to witnesses, in a major escalation of the unrest that has gripped the country for two weeks.

The extent of the casualties was unclear, but some witnesses reported seeing people who were killed. Videos posted to social media crackled with apparent gunfire and showed people who were wounded and uniformed forces shooting into the air.