Nigeria’s Adetshina shines as Africa’s crown jewel at Miss Universe 2024

AFTER a challenging year that included an attempt to win the Miss South Africa crown, Nigeria’s Chidimma Adetshina achieved a remarkable feat at the Miss Universe pageant, placing second to Denmark’s Victoria Kjær Theilvig, who took the crown. As the highest-ranking African contestant, Adetshina was awarded the African title as well as Oceania’s.

“I’m ecstatic, wow,” she shared on social media, capturing the joy of her accomplishment.

In the final round of questions for the top five — featuring contestants from Thailand, Mexico, and Venezuela — Adetshina delivered a heartfelt message of inspiration for aspiring women contestants. She expressed her desire to serve as a “symbol of hope and a beacon of faith”.

“As someone who has persevered with grace, I believe I have fought not only for myself but for Africa,” she said.

Her journey is historic, marking her as the first Nigerian to place in the top five since Agbani Darego in 2001, who placed in the top 10 at Miss Universe before going on to win Miss World the same year.

Reflecting on her journey, Adetshina shared a heartfelt message with her followers on Instagram:

“Many wonder why I didn’t stop. Many asked, ‘Why not let it be for now? Your life might be at risk.’ Some questioned, ‘Why isn’t she giving up? Does she crave the clout?’ I sat back, overwhelmed with so many unanswered questions as life moved faster than I could process. But do you know what? My dreams have kept me afloat.

“To my dearest Nigerians, with open arms, you carried me on wheels made of the purest love and intentions. I still cannot fully comprehend the reasons, but what matters most is that you’ve given me a second chance at life. For a moment, my life flashed before my eyes, but in the next breath, Nigeria refuelled my purpose and my reason to live.”

Should Theilvig be unable to fulfil her duties, Adetshina will step in to take the crown. However, the Nigerian queen has yet to announce her next plans. – TimesLive