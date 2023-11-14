Nigeria’s CKay scores prestigious Grammy nomination for stellar collaboration on Janelle Monáe’s “The Age of Pleasure”

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Writer

WARNER Music Africa standout artiste, Nigerian Chukwuka Ekweani popularly known as CKay has achieved another remarkable feat in his rapidly rising career by earning a coveted Grammy nomination.

The nomination recognises CKay’s outstanding contributions to Janelle Monáe’s groundbreaking album, “The Age of Pleasure,” placing it in contention for the prestigious Album of the Year award.

The track highlighting CKay’s exceptional talent, “Know Better,” features the artiste alongside Seun Kuta and Egypt 80 and delivers a captivating blend of Afrobeats and RnB.

In addition to the esteemed Best Album nomination, Janelle Monae’s “The Age of Pleasure” has garnered further recognition with a nomination in the prestigious Best Progressive RnB Album category.

In a statement Warner Music Africa senior communications specialist and strategic planner Eric Gyimah said hardwork has finally paid for CKay.

“As CKay’s star continues its ascent, the Grammy nomination for his contribution to Janelle Monae’s “The Age of Pleasure” underscores the artist’s global impact, foreshadowing even greater achievements in the future.

“CKay’s meteoric ascent in the Afrobeats scene serves as a testament to his unwavering talent and dedication. As a versatile artist, CKay seamlessly transitions between roles — from a masterful producer behind the boards to a captivating performer in front of the microphone, consistently delivering self-penned hits,” said Gyimah.

@mthabisi_mthire