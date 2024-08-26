Night photography trio brings fresh perspective to visual art

Sipepisiwe Moyo, [email protected]

The photography scene has witnessed an exciting evolution with a group of emerging photographers introducing a fresh concept — capturing moments at night.

This innovative initiative that Isaiah Kazingizi, Eric Musvoriwa and Paidamoyo Sibanda launched in Bulawayo in April this year, aims to produce high-quality, visually striking images that stand out from the norm.

Kazingizi shared insights into their journey, emphasising the wealth of experience each photographer brings to the table.

“Individually, we have years of experience in photography. When we linked up, we decided to combine our diverse skills to create exceptional photoshoots. Since starting night photography in April, we’ve built a loyal client base that appreciates the uniqueness of night shots,” he explained.

The team operates mostly on a mobile basis, offering outdoor shoots, house calls and coverage of various events. They take pride in capturing the vibrancy of Bulawayo’s night scene, incorporating elements like street lights, moving car lights and the glow from tall buildings to create captivating images.

Kazingizi further shared their individual journeys into photography. “I’ve always been passionate about aesthetic beauty, particularly in the arts. This passion led me to study Applied Media Arts and Performance at the University of Zimbabwe. Photography became a way of telling stories that resonate with the present and endure for the future.”

Sibanda’s journey on the other hand, began last year when she started taking birthday photos for a friend using a smartphone. Her enthusiasm was so contagious that her husband bought her a camera.

Musvoriwa developed his love for photography while in secondary school. “When we came together as a team, we realised that our clients wanted clear night-time backgrounds with street lights and other elements. We researched and perfected our techniques to meet this demand,” he noted.

The team initially focused on sunset shoots and gradually transitioned to night photography.

“Our passion drives us to produce top-tier images, whether it’s day or night. We identified a gap in the market for night photography and have embraced Bulawayo’s beauty to fill that void. Many of our clients are busy during the day, so night shoots offer them an alternative,” said Kazingizi.

He also highlighted the importance of continuous learning in their craft.

“Photography is a field where you learn every day. Stopping means risking being irrelevant. We practice constantly and keep an open mind using social media to complement our learning and research.”

The team says it is gathering resources to open a larger studio space.