Night to remember!..Scores celebrate John Landa Nkomo’s life at gala

Bongani Ndlovu, in Nkayi

It was a night to remember for the people of Nkayi, in Matabeleland North province as they celebrated the life of the late Vice President and national hero Cde John Landa Nkomo during a gala held on Sunday night.

The commemorative gala was held at Dimpamiwa Primary School grounds in front of scores of people who braved the chilly weather. It was time to wind down and put on dancing shoes after the afternoon’s proceedings where President Mnangagwa held a Star Rally, at Nkayi Sports Arena, just 2kms away. The Star Rally was attended by thousands of people who travelled from all corners of Nkayi and Matabeleland North Province.

It was a first for Nkayi to experience a gala and this is what brought people to the venue to watch their favourite artistes perform live.

Some had watched people like Sulumani Chimbetu, Sandra Ndebele, Madlela Skhobokhobo, Iyasa, Hwabaraty, D.T Bio Mudimba, Amos Mahendere, Zinjaziyamluma, Clement Magwaza and Andy Muridzo performing at other galas on television but because the gala was brought to them, they were within touching distance with the stars.

The show kicked off at 7PM and as people were trickling into the venue, they were greeted by the Police Band that belted out covers of hits from artistes such as Alick Macheso, Jah Prayzah and Lovemore Majaivana. In the crowd, some were seen dancing and singing along at the top of their voices, enjoying every moment of the performance.

Sungura artiste DT Bio Mudimba then went on stage and belted out his runaway hit song Kujata Jata, amid wild cheers from the crowd. He also took time to teach them how to sing the song while his dancers, Sungura Masters were energetic as ever.

It was not too long before the crowd wanted another experience away from live band performances and they were given a chance as DJ Mark Vusani came in and belted out an array of house and hip-hop tunes from Zimbabwe and beyond.

After his set, came Umkhathi Theatre Works, an award-winning dance group that performed traditional dances including isitshikitsha, much to the delight of the people.

Thereafter, rhumba musician Madlela Skhobokhobo came in and it was as if he was at home. His stage surname, Skhobokhobo, endears him with the fans as the gala was staged in Chief Sikhobokhobo’s area. Madlela had people in awe, dancing to his new music such as Kwamu Kwamu and yesteryear hits, Majazana.

Not to be outdone was Amos Mahendere who brought in gospel flavour. He did not let up as he was full of energy and kept the crowd on its feet. It was hard for many to leave the venue to go and buy drinks as they did not want to miss out on the action.

Dendera maestro Sulumani Chimbetu worked his magic with his genre of music reminding people of his father through songs like One Way. He also performed his hit song Batai Munhu.

Gala regulars, Iyasa were put into the mix and they gave their all on stage with their well-choreographed dance moves and theatre in dance.

Just when people thought that the show was about to end, Clement Magwaza came on stage and did what he knows best – give an exhilarating performance with his Macrey Band. Songs like Uhlala Khatshana, Umkami and Kokotsha were crowd favourites.

The show ended at 6am yesterday with the die-hard fun lovers still awake.

The gala was the talk of the growth point yesterday as many that attended were saying it was a night to remember.

Jeys Marabini said performing in Nkayi is always memorable adding that it was great to celebrate the life of the late Vice President and national hero.

“I enjoyed the overwhelming support, especially during my act. Overall, the function was amazing, and the purpose of it was to remember our late Vice President, John Landa Nkomo. I also loved how peaceful and well-organised the show was,” said Jeys Marabini.

Sandra Ndebele-Sibindi, who is an aspiring councillor for Zanu-PF in Bulawayo said she felt appreciated by the crowd.

“Nkayi was an amazing experience. This wasn’t my first time being in Nkayi, I’ve been to Gwelutshena and Ngwalandi to perform there. The people appreciate you as a musician and I wish to go there, not for a 20-minute performance, but a longer one,” said Sandy.

Madlela also said the experience was amazing.

“It was not my first time performing in Nkayi, I think it was my fourth, but I enjoyed every moment of it. The appreciation we received from the people was amazing. When people appreciate you in that way as a performer, you also get encouraged to up your game,” he said.

Mercy Kayumba, Iyasa’s spokesperson said: “It was a great experience. The atmosphere was electric and the youngsters gave their all. Iyasa is a brand that is synonymous with galas in the country and I believe that this new generation of artistes will take the legacy of Iyasa forward.”