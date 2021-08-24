Nikita Mangena’s death in landmine explosion came just after burying 30 ZPRA cadres

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Reporter

JUST hours after burying 30 bodies of his comrades killed in a landmine explosion following an ambush by Rhodesian forces near Deka Drum on the Zambezi Valley, Zimbabwe People’s Revolutionary Army (ZPRA) instructor, Cde Jack Mpofu witnessed another horrific and traumatic death of his commander Cde Rodgers Alfred Nikita Mangena.

Cde Mpofu (79) is one of the country’s veterans of the armed struggle who now walks with a limp following the horrifying incident, which occurred on the night of June 28 in 1978.

His injury was a result of friendly fire due to confusion that followed the landmine blast that claimed Cde Mangena’s life as some guerrillas hit him while trying to locate enemy positions.

Cde Mpofu said the landmine explosion that killed Cde Mangena came shortly after they had finished burying 30 ZPRA guerrillas who were being deployed into the country to confront the enemy.

The combatants were part of troops that had just completed military training in Angola.

Unfortunately, while on the way, their truck was ambushed by Rhodesian forces upon crossing a stream near the Zambezi River and it was subsequently hit by a controlled landmine.

All the comrades who were in the truck died on the spot save for the driver.

When the news reached the Zapu headquarters in Lusaka, Zambia Cde Mangena together with Cdes Mpofu, Enoch Tshangane (Major-General Jevan Maseko) and Eddie Sigoge organised the trip to go and bury their comrades.

When they arrived at the scene, they abandoned their Land Rover at the rear base and proceeded to the site of ambush on foot to bury the 30 combatants.

They were buried in two mass graves which were dug in a stream leading towards the Zambezi River.

Burials were conducted before they started on the return journey. Along the way, Cde Mangena communicated with his driver using a radio so that he could come and pick them up as they were supposed to return to Lusaka.

Evoking memories of the day as he took quick puffs at his cigarette, Cde Mpofu painfully recounted how he witnessed the horrific death of his commander, Cde Mangena also known as Rodgers.

“After our 30 comrades were killed, we organised three Land Rovers and drove to the site and that was myself, Cdes Alfred Nikita Mangena, Enoch Tshangane, Eddie Sigoge and Gedi Dube. It was a gruesome sight to see our fellow comrades lying on the ground scattered all over the ground, some with missing limps,” said Cde Mpofu as wisps of smoke rose into the air.

“We dug two mass graves in a stream in some gorges just before the Zambezi River. We then removed bullet bandoliers from their shoulders and rifles and buried them.”

Cde Mpofu said after the burial they embarked on the return journey.

“As we were returning to our base where we had left our cars, I tried to advise Cde Mangena to avoid using the same route just as a precautionary measure, but he insisted on us sticking to the same road,” he said.

Cde Mpofu said they proceeded on that route and along the way they would stop to take a rest.

“Cde Mangena was tired from the leg injury he had sustained earlier in March when he was ambushed and shot at while travelling to Freedom Camp. We stopped and Cde Mangena radioed that the Land Rover come to pick us up as we were supposed to return to Lusaka on that particular night,” he said.

“After the arrival of the three Land Rovers, Cde Mangena took the front seat and asked us to get on board. Everyone got into the car and I refused to get into the car after one of our cadres, Cde Donki had warned us that Rhodesian forces had planted landmines on the road.”

Other senior ZPRA cadres got into the other two Land Rovers.

Cde Mpofu said Cde Mangena’s Land Rover was beginning to pick up speed when it detonated a landmine.

“I remained behind with Cde Donki and after Cde Mangena’s Land Rover had travelled for about 80 metres, we heard a landmine explosion. As we were trying to deploy other comrades to the scene, I heard Cde Mangena shouting as he sought help after he was hit by the landmine and sustained head injuries,” he said.

“I started arranging for the weapons to be secured while other comrades were busy assisting the injured comrades.

Cde Sigoge lay unconscious while Cde Mangena’s two bodyguards, Pressman and Sam died on the spot. Cde Tshangane was able to move but was very confused and we had to disarm him for safety reasons.”

Cde Mpofu said after the landmine explosion, ZPRA cadres who were around probably giving cover to Cde Mangena panicked and started firing resulting in him being injured.

He said the fire was due to confusion that followed the landmine blast as some guerrillas hit him while trying to locate enemy positions.

“It was during that panic firing that I sustained injury on my leg, which is why I am now walking with a limp and using crutches,” he said.

Cde Mpofu said a helicopter was organised from the Zambia Airforce to airlift Cde Mangena, but it was already too late as he failed to make it.

He said Cde Mangena died within 30 minutes of the landmine incident.

“Orders were then given that all the casualties be taken to the Zambian army bases while the dead be camouflaged along the nearby stream for burial in the late afternoon. The bodies including that of the commander were hidden in the stream,” said Cde Mpofu.

“Another instruction came that Cde Mangena’’s body should be taken to Lusaka. Thereafter, we buried the dead and established a new base in the area.”

Cde Mangena’s death is fraught with controversy with several conspiracy theories alleging it was an inside job.

“I want to make it clear that Cde Mangena’s death has absolutely nothing to do with tensions and leadership squabbles within Zapu. What I told is exactly what happened and any other version is not true,” he said.

Born Makhethi Ndebele in Tshitshi Village in Mangwe District, Matabeleland South, Cde Mpofu chose to continue using his pseudo name Jack Mpofu as his official name.