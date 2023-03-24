Nine bludgeon neighbour to death

Midlands Bureau Chief

POLICE in Gokwe South in the Midlands province have launched a manhunt for eight suspects who fatally assaulted a patron who refused to lie down after they had ordered every patron who was in the bar to do so, without giving a reason.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said police are investigating the murder of Emerson Martin Dube of Sihlupeke Village under Chief Njelele in Gokwe South by nine suspects on 24 March.

One of the assailants, Fortwell Mhlupeki (38), has since been arrested.

“The police have launched a manhunt for eight men in connection with the murder of another man who was among beer-drinking patrons in a bar at Gababe Business Centre, Gokwe South on Thursday. The incident happened at about 9 PM,” said.

Insp Mahoko said it is alleged that Dube and a number of other people were in a bar when the nine suspects entered armed with axes, logs and spears.

Without disclosing their motive, the suspects allegedly ordered all patrons to lie down.

“Everyone complied, with the exception of Dube. This angered the nine who then took turns to assault him using logs, axes and spears,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said Dube died on the spot adding that his body is being held at Gokwe South District hospital mortuary pending a post-mortem as investigations continue.

He said police attended the scene and preliminary investigations established that the now deceased and the nine suspects reside in neighboring villages.

“One suspect, Fortwell Mhlupeki (38) was arrested in connection with the case. Police are keen to locate and interview the following eight other suspects Nelson Silemba, Benzis Dube, Calisto Mpofu, Khulani Dube, Nkatazo Ngwenya, Bhekimpilo Mpofu, Nkosilathi Tshuma and one is only known as Wellington whom all reside in Sithutha Village under Chief Njelele in Gokwe South,” said Insp Mahoko.

He appealed to members of the public for information on the whereabouts of the eight suspects.