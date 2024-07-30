Nine games lined up for Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match week 22

Brandon Moyo

A TOTAL of nine matches are lined up for game week 22 of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League this weekend.

With the league nearing its final stages, there will be all to play for across the nine games, with some fighting for top honours while others look to survive the chop at the end of the campaign. From the nine encounters, four are pencilled for Saturday while the other five games will take place on Sunday afternoon.

Headlining the matches on Saturday will be a clash between Chicken Inn and title chasing Manica Diamonds at Luveve Stadium. Another blockbuster match will see second placed Simba Bhora play hosts to a resurgent Yadah Stars, whose poster-boy, Khama Billiat is leading the goal scoring charts.

Defending champions Ngezi Platinum Stars will be at home against Greenfuel while the students, Herentals College will host ZPC Kariba at Rufaro Stadium to round up Saturday’s action.

One of the biggest encounters this weekend will be a clash pitting CAPS United and log leaders FC Platinum at Rufaro Stadium on Sunday. Dynamos will make the trip to Bulawayo where they are scheduled to face Bulawayo Chiefs at Barbourfields while Highlanders will be away to Chegutu Pirates at Baobab Stadium. TelOne will host Hwange at Bata Stadium while Arenel Movers will be up against fellow premiership new boys, Bikita Minerals.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Week 22 fixtures:

Saturday:

Herentals College vs ZPC Kariba (Rufaro Stadium), Chicken Inn vs Manica Diamonds (Luveve Stadium), Ngezi Platinum Stars vs Greefuel (Baobab Stadium), Simba Bhora vs Yadah Stars (Wadzanayi Stadium)

Sunday:

Bikita Minerals vs Arenel Movers (Sakubva Stadium), CAPS United vs FC Platinum (Rufaro Stadium), Chegutu Pirates vs Highlanders (Baobab Stadium), Bulawayo Chiefs vs Dynamos (Barbourfields Stadium), TelOne vs Hwange (Bata Stadium).

@brandon_malvin