Nine month old dies in accident

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

A NINE-MONTH-old baby died while eight other people were injured after a vehicle, they were traveling in veered off the road and overturned.

Matabeleland South acting provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Thandolwenkosi Moyo confirmed the incident which occurred on March 21 at the 138-kilometre peg along the Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road, just outside Gwanda Town.

“I confirm that we recorded a road traffic accident that occurred just outside Gwanda Town along the Bulawayo- Beitbridge Road where a nine-month-old baby died. The baby was traveling with his parents in a vehicle that was being driven by Nkosiyazi Ncube. The family was on their way to Colleen Bawn from Gwanda Town.

“Upon reaching the 138km peg Ncube lost control of the vehicle which veered off the road and overturned. The nine-month-old baby sustained head injuries and died upon admission at Gwanda Provincial Hospital. Eight people including the driver sustained various injuries and they were taken to hospital,” he said.

Asst Insp Moyo urged motorists to exercise caution when traveling on the roads and to travel at safe distances.

@DubeMatutu