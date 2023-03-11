Nitefreak: A musical journey. . . It’s now not at house parties but at world top charts

Millicent Dube, Showbiz Reporter

The art of music has been present since the beginning of time, and it is safe to say that it is one of the most influential and powerful forms of art that exists. Music has the power to connect people from all walks of life, break barriers, and bring unity in diversity. Such is the case with the talented Bulawayo-born DJ, Bheki Mabhena, popularly known as Nitefreak.

From playing at house parties to topping charts internationally, Nitefreak has become a household name in the music industry. He has mastered the art of sound frequencies and created universal melodies that have earned him recognition worldwide.

With each beat and note, he has managed to break race, ethnic, and language barriers and create a language that everyone can understand.

“Music is a universal language and it has the power to heal, comfort and excite people in different situations. I knew that it was possible to be achieved through music following my belief in that I do not regret starting this journey not even a bit.”

Nitefreak’s musical journey started with a simple dream, a vision to create music that would change the world. He took his first step by releasing his debut single “Modern Africa” in 2019, which earned him recognition and opened doors that he never thought were possible.

With his hard work and determination, Nitefreak has managed to work with renowned labels such as Deep Root Records, Spinning Deep, Insomnia Records, and even Diplo’s Higher Ground. He has also collaborated with various local and international artistes such as Claudia Leon and Bibi’s Den’s Tshibayi, to create magic.

His recent release, “Pesa Esengo,” which features Claudia Leon and Bibi’s Den’s Tshibayi, has taken the industry by storm. It has been praised by many and has earned him a spot in Forbes’ Black History Month article alongside Francis Mercier and Michael Brun.

“Being recognised for your work is a core memory for one, especially someone that never allowed any negativity to overcome what they were building. I had a vision and had to remain principled to get that and it paid off, well, it’s still paying off.

“So, to us, I feel like we really do celebrate individuals that have really shown a light, whether it may be music, acting, or whatever black people excel in, especially Africans. For example, the likes of Black Coffee. To us, that’s what we would call black excellence. We’ll be celebrating that, not as much as we celebrate Black History Month. But a few people know that especially people that are really on the internet and stuff like that,” he told Forbes.

Despite his success, Nitefreak remains humble and grateful for every opportunity that comes his way. He believes that music is a universal language that has the power to heal, comfort and excite people in different situations. He has played at various places worldwide, but his favourite places to perform are Morocco and Kenya. According to Nitefreak, the people in these places have a vibe that is unmatched, and they are the life of the party.

Nitefreak has released about 26 songs and counting, featuring both local and international artistes, DJs and producers. He has also composed music for the UFC’s official documentary for Francis Ngannou, and his music has been featured on Beatport’s Top 5.

From playing at house parties to topping charts internationally, Nitefreak’s story is one of hard work, determination, and staying true to oneself. His success is a testament that there is no greater strategy than being principled in the type of art you believe in, finding your sound, voice, and identity, and sticking to that. Who knows, the next Nitefreak could be right around the corner, ready to take the music industry by storm.