Nitefreak to perform at Victoria Falls Carnival

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

Bulawayo born wheel spinner and Afro house producer Nitefreak has been added to the Victoria Falls Carnival list of performers with the artiste saying he is excited to be on a platform that will help showcase his talent.

The Victoria Falls Carnival will be held from 29 April to 1 May, 2022 after organisers moved it from December to April this year. Last year it was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nitefreak as he is known, joins the likes of, from South Africa, DJ Maphorisa, Kabza de Small, Master KG while Djembe Monks, Flying Bantu, ShaSha, Gemma Griffiths, Nutty O and King Her make up the local contingent. Botswana will be represented by DJ La Timmy, Koisan and DJ Colastraw.

Real name, Bheki Mabhena, Nitefreak said he was happy that he was being appreciated at home.

“This is another platform for me to showcase what I have and what I can offer as a person from Bulawayo. It’s finally nice to be appreciated at home and not by people outside the country only. So for me it’s an exciting time,” said Nitefreak.

He said this was an opportunity for people to know more about Afro house artistes.

“I think I will get more events and it’s not for me alone, but for other Afro House producers. For me it’s a huge step because I’m one of the few people that will be playing Afro house there and it is a stepping stone for them that might be doing the genre,” said Nitefreak.

Bringing a fresh approach to Afro House, Nitefreak is at the forefront of the Progressive Afro movement.

Zimbabwean producer of the slamming ‘My Africa – Afro Buzz Remix’, Nitefreak is giving his fair share of ear candy to the Afro House domain.

His musical journey started in 2009, as a self-taught DJ and Producer. Evolving and crafting his sound over the years, the benchmark of his career came when he did a collaboration with South African Producer Vestaa on the record titled ‘Ghost’.

The song received praise from the Afro House community around the world, getting playlisted by Black Coffee, Shimza, and Kususa, just to name a few.

Since then, he has released the EP ‘Modern African’ and has been featured on a number of compilations with different labels around the world.

Nitefreak recently went a step further with his recent song ‘Falling’ released under New York Based Label ‘Deep Root Tribe’.

The song features songstress Mikaela Stenmo, who gave the song a feel good vibe. The song was also premiered on TechnoLiveSets.

In 2019 he got the chance to open the stage at Neverland Zimbabwe where he shared the Stage with Kususa. He also got featured on the Deep Root Sessions’ Livestream Series #UnitedByMusic, in conjunction with Radio FG (France) where he dropped an hour live set. Nitefreak is currently working on his second EP and collaborations with highly credited artists in the Afro House realm, one of which includes Idd Aziz.

Follow on Twitter @bonganinkunzi