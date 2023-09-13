Nixaz, Jeys join forces

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

EMERGING Afro-pop sensation Nixaz, real name Nicholas Mazwazwa Sithole, is effusive in his praise for seasoned musician Jeys Marabini as they embark on an exciting project together.

In an interview, Nixaz revealed that he is on the verge of unleashing his third album, a musical gem titled “Huya Tirove Ngoma.

“I have been in contact with Jeys Marabini for the past three years now and I’m glad that he agreed to work with me as I’m putting final touches to my third album. It’s my first collaboration so it’s very special to me.

“The album seeks to celebrate diverse languages that I speak. These include ChiShona, IsiNdebele, IsiZulu, IsiXhosa and English. We are one people so we need to live together in harmony always. The album will be dropping soon,” he said.

Jeys Marabini, a venerable figure in the local music scene, shared his enthusiasm for working with emerging talents like Nixaz, a testament to his commitment to nurturing the next generation of artistes.

“It is always a pleasure to be part of someone’s success story. This is the reason why I always try to do my best to help young artistes whenever I have the time. It fills me with great joy to even see them approaching me with projects they see fit to work together on,” said the UK-bound singer.

Nixaz’s musical journey started in 2018 when he took the microphone and embarked on his music career. Since then, he has unveiled two albums, Wegolide and Chipo Changu,” in 2019 and 2021, respectively.

This year he gifted us with the melodious single Love Oh, sung in Igbo. Hailing from Bulawayo but based in Harare since 2014, Nixaz leads the band Nixaz and the Oceanic Breeze.

Together, they grace the stages of hotels and lodges in Harare, with aspirations of taking their music beyond the country’s borders.

With Jeys Marabini by his side, Nixaz envisions this collaboration as a launchpad to international connections, setting his sights on collaborations with renowned African artistes such as Yemi Alade, Salif Keita and Mr Flava. —@MbuleloMpofu