Nizhe De Soul geared for Vic Falls Carnival Livingstone performance

Mthabisi Tshuma

[email protected]

SOUTH Africa-based Afro-tech and Amapiano artiste, Nizhe De Soul who rocked crowds at last year’s Vic Falls Carnival says he is ready to fire up the decks when he performs at the event in Livingstone this weekend.

Nizhe De Soul is set to perform at Radisson Blu Mosi-Oa-Tunya in Livingstone on Sunday.

The versatile artiste is expected to use the opportunity to popularise his debut studio album titled With Love and Percussion which he released on Valentine’s Day this year.

Nizhe De Soul will perform alongside CKay, Musa Keys, Bombshell, Macky2, Slap Dee, Alyn Sano, Mampi, Toss, 9umba, Mdoovar, Towela Kaira, Top Cheri, Boity, Mac G & Sol, Mi Casa, LKG, Kreative Nativez and DJ Shotz among other acts.

Said Nizhe De Soul: “From a perspective of the work that I’ve put in since I started my deejaying career 14 years ago, going through each and every process, I feel like I deserve to be at the carnival.

“I performed there last year in Victoria Falls and I’m excited and geared to be playing at the Victoria Falls Carnival Destination Livingstone event.”

He urged people to come in numbers to experience a session that will hit the right chord of fun they want.