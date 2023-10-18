Nizhe De Soul ready to rock Byo

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

SOUTH Africa-based musician Nizhe De Soul is ready to perform in Bulawayo this weekend.

He is billed to perform at The Smokehouse on Friday evening and the Shorts and Shades event at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre on Saturday. There, he will share the stage with South African Amapiano musician Young Stunna as well as local acts.

The following week, Nizhe De Soul will travel to Lusaka, Zambia where he will showcase his talent at Try Lounge, a gig that he secured through his exceptional performance at the Victoria Falls Carnival Destination Livingstone event in April.

Fans of the DJ will have the opportunity to sample his tunes which are doing great in the market including Marry Me and Finesse Thursdays.

Speaking from his South African base, Nizhe De Soul said it is always great to perform in the City of Kings as he has a loyal following.

This is true as seen whenever he performs, fans will be calling out the trademark chant, “Nizheee Deeee Soooouuullll”.

“I don’t really like calling them fans but my people as they make who I am. At the shows, they should expect nothing but Underground Vessel Records material with a bit of mainstream stuff here and there,” he said.

Underground Vessel Records is a recording company that Nizhe De Soul formed in 2020 mostly focusing on underground talents.

He said people should look out for new music which he hopes to release in December.

“People should expect something to dance to this festive season. I have another album dropping on the 1st of December titled ‘Tsako Pitori’ but before the big drop, I have three lead singles dropping on October 27, November 10 and 24,” said Nizhe De Soul.

– @mthabisi_mthire