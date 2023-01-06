Nizhe DeSoul gets new fans following homecoming gig

Tafadzwa Chibukwa, Chronicle Reporter

PRETORIA East-based Afro-tech and Amapiano artiste, Nizhe De Soul thrilled fans when he performed at the BAC Leisure during the festive period.

A great number of fans were in attendance, all eager to witness the performance by Nizhe DeSoul.

He left the crowd cheerful, jovial and wanting more after he gave them a taste of his South African blended performance.

Speaking after his performance, Nizhe DeSoul said he was glad to have pulled a great crowd. He said for someone who has had his shows mainly attended by his friends, he was glad to see new faces in the crowd.

“I’m grateful to the crowd as they waited patiently till I took to the stage. The response from them was great, beyond expectation because I was a bit skeptical of how they would respond to my latest Amapiano/Sgija project. I recently released it and they seemed quite happy with it,” said Nizhe DeSoul.

He said he gained more followers from the show.

“I gained confidence by every cheer and whistle I heard from the crowd. The songs I can say had the crowd on their feet were Woodwork, Roman Fluto, Finesse Thursdays and Zinc which I got feedback from some fans after the show that they are bangers,” said Nizhe DeSoul.

Over the years, Nizhe DeSoul has been releasing afro-tech and melodic house but he has also ventured down the Amapiano soundtrack production. – @Sagepapie14