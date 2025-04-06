Nizhe DeSoul hospitalised

Mbulelo Mpofu

ZIMBABWEAN Afro-tech and Amapiano artiste, Nizhe DeSoul, has been hospitalised and is undergoing treatment after being involved in a tragic motor vehicle accident in South Africa.

According to his team, the accident which happened on March 15 caused severe, potentially life-threatening injuries that require extensive medical care.

In a statement, his management said his road to recovery will be long and arduous.

“We regret to inform you of the unfortunate event that Nizhe DeSoul was involved in a tragic motor vehicle accident. The accident caused severe, potentially life-threatening injuries that require extensive medical care and Nizhe DeSoul is currently undergoing medical treatment and will need substantial recovery time,” read part of the press statement.

As the “Minister of Monate”, Nizhe DeSoul has been a prominent figure in the music industry, known for his Nizhe DeSoul and Friends outing, a platform that brings music lovers together for a fun-filled day and night.

His management has confirmed that due to the severity of his injuries, he won’t be able to fulfil his bookings and events.

The press statement didn’t, however specify how long Nizhe DeSoul may be hospitalised for, but it has cleared any doubts on why he has been leading a low profile lately.

Nizhe DeSoul’s contributions to the music industry have been significant, with a range of talented artists having performed at his Nizhe DeSoul and Friends events, including but not limited to Diliza, Kotwane Hikwa, and Bryce DJ Klasiq.

His dedication to his craft has earned him a reputation as a music lecturer, sound engineer, and producer.

