Njelele Shrine overseer passes away at his homestead

Chidochashe Kossam, [email protected]

The Njelele shrine community is in mourning following the passing of Solifa Ncube, popularly known as Khulu Thobela, on Saturday.

He was 91.

The revered overseer of the shrine, originally from Matopo, Dewe, succumbed to heart failure at his homestead in Magwegwe. He leaves behind a legacy as a war veteran, as well as his children, grandchildren, and wife.

Gogo MaNkomo, his secretary, expressed the profound loss felt by all.

“We have suffered a great loss by losing Khulu,” she said, her voice filled with sorrow.

Khulu Thobela was a highly respected figure in the community, known for his dedication to the Njelele shrine and his unwavering commitment to its traditions. As the overseer, he played a crucial role in guiding the community’s spiritual practices and ensuring the shrine’s sanctity. Born and raised in Matopo, Dewe, Khulu Thobela grew up with a deep appreciation for his cultural heritage.

He joined the liberation struggle as a young man and fought for Zimbabwe’s independence. After the war, he dedicated his life to the Njelele shrine, becoming its overseer and leading the community in their spiritual journey

Khulu Thobela’s role as the overseer was to facilitate spiritual connections and ensure the shrine’s proper functioning.

Funeral arrangements are currently underway, and the community is eagerly awaiting further updates.

Gogo MaNkomo said: “Funeral arrangements are still underway, and we will update on any developments.”