Njube Boxing Club awards boxers

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

TEN-YEAR-OLD budding pugilist Freeman “Stambo” Ngwenya bagged two accolades at the inaugural Njube Boxing Club awards, including the Boxer of the Year gong.

Ngwenya, who registered a 100 percent record as he won five national competition fights as well as one bout at the Champion of Champions bill also bagged the Most Consistent award.

He was part of the 11 boxers based at the former beer garden Salukazi in Njube’s E-Square, which is home to revered arts group Umkhathi Theatre Works who were rewarded for a good year.

Also going home with two awards was 13-year-old Gamuchirai Tafirenyika who got the Best Female and the Most Hardworking boxer accolades. Tafirenyika lost two of her first fights and went on to register four wins at the national competitions.

Seven-year-old Wisdom Sibanda got the Most Dedicated boxer award in recognition for being the only pugilist who attended all the club’s training sessions.

Other award winners were the best student Edwin Dhlamini (12), most promising Michael Bazaya (13), most improved Somandla Sibanda (13) and best male boxer Akhona Masuku (14).

The Boxers’ boxer of the year award, which was voted for by fellow pugilist, went to Lukhanyiso Kelly Moyo (22).

Arnold “Yaya” Sibanda who set up the Njube Boxing Club in January 2022, was happy with the boxers’ progression.

“When I started the club, these kids knew nothing about boxing and now they are slowly becoming a force to reckon with in the boxing circles having participated in national tournaments where they won a number of medals and certificates.

“We are rewarding them with awards to recognise their commitment to the sport and encourage other youngsters to take up sport. This project’s main objective was to provide the youth with a constructive alternative to drug abuse, violence, gangs and early child pregnancies. We’ve also managed to give the kids an alternative sport other than common disciplines like soccer,” said Arnold. – @ZililoR