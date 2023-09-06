Nkayi artiste, King Phosa to release 3rd album

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

Brighton Maphosa aka King Phosa from Nkayi is set to release his album titled “Kukhona Okuzolethusa” on 30 September.

The album, comprising eight tracks, will touch on a variety of topics, including the hardships of life and the importance of self-care.

Speaking about the album, King Phosa expressed his excitement and gratitude for the opportunity to share his music with the world.

“As a musician that’s still growing, I decided to write this album because as people, we love to do great things and to learn from each other. I realised that it’s easy for people to listen to different music and get impacted in different ways. A song can just come in your mind and it should be passed to the people just like a prophecy when it’s directed to you,” said King Phosa.

“Kukhona Okuzolethusa” is expected to captivate listeners with its thought-provoking lyrics and diverse musical styles. The tracks delve into the challenges faced by individuals in their daily lives, shedding light on the struggles and triumphs experienced by people from all walks of life.

The album’s aim is to inspire listeners to persevere through difficult times and celebrate their achievements.

This will be King Phosa’s third album. He released his first album in 2021 titled Akwanele and his second album titled Ngixakwe ngabantu in 2022._@TashaMutsiba.