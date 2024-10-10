Nkayi clinics court $81 000 investment to complete projects

RAYMOND JARAVAZA, [email protected]

A TOTAL of US$81 000 will change the face of public health services if three Nkayi clinics can court investors to fund various projects that are at different phases of construction.

Representatives from the three clinics attended the Nkayi Diaspora Investment Indaba that is underway at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo.

Stakeholders, businesspeople and investors hope to use the Indaba to draw attention to the challenges that the district faces as well as business investments that are available in Nkayi.

Tsheli Clinic needs US$28 000 to complete the construction and furnishing of an Out Patient Ward in addition to the construction of staff cottages and a perimeter fence. The clinic services 3 400 villagers.

A total of 3 352 villagers are set to benefit from the completion of Mjena Clinic. The health facility requires a block that will house a consulting room, a treatment room and a pharmacy. Six toilets and staff cottages are needed for the clinic to start functioning at a cost of US$26 500.

A further 1 500 villagers could get access to health services near their villages if Kwesengulube Clinic is completed at a cost of US$26 500. The nearest clinics are 15 and 20 kilometres away.

An Out-Patient Ward, staff cottages, a perimeter fence and a borehole must be constructed for the villagers to start accessing services at the clinic.