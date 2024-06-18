Nkayi district’s transformation beckons

Raymond Jaravaza recently in Nkayi

THE construction of Ziminya Dam in Nkayi District, which will be Matabeleland North’s second largest water body after Lake Gwayi-Shangani, is progressing well with excavation work for the construction of the spillway now complete.

The dam’s spillway will be 436 metres long and in the event of a spillage, excess water will flow into nearby Shangani River, according to site engineer, Alois Katsande, from the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa).

Once complete, Ziminya Dam, which is situated at Nkuba village under Ward 18 in Nkayi District, is expected to transform the drought-prone area into a vibrant economic hub through water-driven value chain gains.

The dam is one of the 12 high-impact dam projects being spearheaded by the Second Republic, and will use Shangani River as its catchment area.

“During the excavation works for the 436 metre long spillway, in some places we had to dig as deep as 18 metres to find what we call a competent rock in engineering terms,” he said.

“Finding a competent rock when excavating in preparation for the construction of a spillway is important because it is the type of rock that is capable of withstanding an applied load of concrete under any given conditions without collapsing.”

Eng Katsande explained that the sub-contractor who was hired to do some specialised work in preparation for the construction of the dam spillway had done their job and left the site, paving the way for the next project.

“The sub-constructor did the grouting on the core trench for the dam spillway, finished their job and left the site. The main contractor (Fossil Construction) is still here on site working to meet the set targets as work on Ziminya Dam continues. As Zinwa, we are happy with the progress of the work so far,” he added.

Local communities have started feeling the positive impact of the projects through direct employment, especially Nkuba villagers who are part of the construction team, while more opportunities in tourism, fisheries and irrigation development are being unlocked.

“It’s a very big dam that will benefit Nkayi immensely from irrigation projects, an on-site water purification plant that will supply Nkayi Business Centre with water and a 1MW electricity generating power station that will feed into the national grid,” said Eng Katsande.

“There is also land earmarked for irrigation projects, which will be over 1 200 hectares when complete.”

The dam was pegged in 1952 but, just like other projects, there was no commitment to construct it until President Mnangagwa’s Government committed finances to push its rapid implementation.

The project has been a lifelong dream for the people of Nkayi and, in particular, local councillor Mr Norman Ndebele who was part of a group of politicians that lobbied for a meeting with President Mnangagwa, through Members of Parliament for Nkayi North and Nkayi South constituencies, to request the expedition of the dam construction.

“The contractor has not left the site, except of course during holidays when workers take a break, which shows how committed the Government is in making sure that the project is completed on time,” said Councillor Ndebele.

“I remember how we lobbied through our local MPs Stars Mathe (former MP) and Sithembiso Nyoni to seek an audience with President Mnangagwa and ask His Excellency to look into the construction of Ziminya Dam.

“The President is really a listening father because here we are today and the construction of Ziminya Dam is still in progress.

“The construction company listened to our concerns to hire locals and I’m happy that locals are part of the construction team.”

Some villagers are expected to be relocated as the push back of water from Ziminya Dam will submerge their homes.

“It’s normal for some villagers to be affected when a dam this big is constructed and we are hopeful that the Government will find alternative land for their relocation,” added Clr Ndebele.

Nkuba villager, Mr Simon Mpofu, is privileged to witness for himself on a daily basis the progress of the dam construction, although he is not a construction worker.

He was given the green light to sell soft drinks and snacks to construction workers during their lunch breaks, which he buys from Nkayi Business Centre in bulk for resale.

“I’m privileged to see the construction work on a daily basis and it gives me hope that the Government is really serious about finishing Ziminya Dam,” said Mr Mpofu.

Officials from the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development were yesterday (Monday) expected to tour the dam site to have an appreciation of the progress so far.