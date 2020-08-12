Nkayi man found dead along highway

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Reporter

A MAN from Nkayi in Matabeleland North was on Monday found lying dead along the Victoria Falls-Bulawayo road in Nyamandlovu, shortly after he was discharged from Mpilo Central Hospital where he was admitted for an undisclosed ailment, police said yesterday.

The man, identified as Gift Sibanda (24) from Somthanyelo village under Chief Sikhobokhobo area was discovered by a police officer at around 9:25 AM.

Police spokesperson for Matabeleland North Chief Inspector Siphiwe Makonese confirmed the incident yesterday, saying they suspected no foul play.

She said a police officer stumbled upon the deceased and notified his counterparts at Nyamandlovu Police Station.

“One of our police officers came across the deceased lying facing upwards along the Victoria Falls-Bulawayo road at a 32 kg peg in Nyamandlovu area. When he got closer to investigate that is when he discovered that he was dead,” she said.

The police officer searched the deceased’s clothes and discovered a hospital medical card, which indicated that the man had just been discharged from Mpilo Central Hospital.

“The medical card indicated that the deceased had previously gone to seek medical treatment on Wednesday last week at St Luke’s Hospital in Lupane. He was then referred to Mpilo Central Hospital the following day and card showed that he had visited the hospital at around 8 am before being discharged,” said Chief Insp Makonese.

The police officer notified Nyamandlovu Police Station who attended to the scene.

Chief Insp Makonese said they suspected no foul play and the case is being treated as sudden death due to illness.

She, however, did not disclose the ailment.

The body was taken to United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) mortuary.

Chief Insp Makonese said police in Tsholotsho have launched a manhunt for a 32-year-old man who killed his father for reprimanding him for insulting mourners at a funeral.

“When he was warned about his behaviour, the suspect left the place for his father’s homestead. When his father heard about the matter, the suspect then picked a three-legged fire stand with which he struck his father several times and he died on the spot.

“The accused is currently on the run and police are investigating the matter. We are appealing for anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact any nearest police station,” said Chief Insp Makonese.

Meanwhile, police in Matabeleland South are appealing to relatives of a suspected border jumper who died last month in Botswana to come forward.

The deceased identified as Thapelo Ndlovu (36) and believe to be from Kezi in Matobo district in Matabeleland South, was found lying unconscious at Mapakata cattle post in Botswana on July 8 and subsequently died 10 days later.

“Police are appealing to members of the public who may be missing their relative to file a missing person report at their nearest police station or contact Matabeleland South Provincial spokesperson Chief Inspector Ndebele on (02842) 22810 or cellphone number 0715431235/0773594899,” said police in a statement posted on Twitter.

@mashnets