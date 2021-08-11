Nketa acting talent featured on Yellow World film to encourage youths

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Correspondent

BULAWAYO-based arts organisation, Yellow World is in the process of shooting a film production titled iKasi the Hood that seeks to encourage youngsters not to be deterred from chasing their dreams because of their backgrounds.

iKasi The Hood features actors from Nketa suburb with its shoot having been done last week. The cast includes Nokuthaba Neshiri, Shown Kembo, Pearl Ngwenya, Luckson Nyoka, Michael Muderera, Khumbilani Ncube and Shammah Ndlovu. Director is Mzingaye Ngwabi who is YADS Founding Director.

Yellow World programmes manager, Neshiri said the film is expected to be released next month with a tour to promote it set to be conducted soon after.

“The film is about a young boy from ekasi who wants to pursue film, but his background (poverty) doesn’t allow him to do so. Family and friends from ekasi also discourage him leading him to criminal activities like selling drugs.

“An opportunity arises and he grabs it but it almost slips off his hand, but in the end, he makes a breakthrough. Through this concept, we’re trying to erase the mindset that says current circumstances can determine your future and also the idea that nothing good comes out of ekasi,” said Neshiri.

Through this project, Neshiri said they are working alongside revered arts practitioners as they seek to cement youth participation.

“We are implementing a project called Key To The City that seeks to strengthen participation. Under the project, we’re working on iKasi The Hood film that will be used in a Street Cinema Tour. The script was written by one of artistes from Yellow World called Linos Tapera.

“It was then developed by individuals from one of our partners, Young Artists Development School and the call for the cast was limited to Nketa youth only as a strategy to empower and create platforms for the youth in Nketa. Mr Josh Nyapimbi from Nhimbe Trust supported by offering a rehearsal venue (Blues Café) while Ezra Nyandoro from NACZ and other veteran actors like Memory Kumbota took time to visit rehearsal sessions offering guidance and mentorship to the cast,” said Neshiri.

@mthabisi_mthire