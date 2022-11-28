Nketa Cricket Club toppled from top position in BMCA second league

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

NKETA Cricket Club have been toppled from the top spot of the Bulawayo Metropolitan Cricket Association (BMCA) second league after their match against Amakhosi Cricket Club was abandoned due to rain.

The match on Saturday was called off without a ball being bowled due to persistent rains on the day. Bulawayo Athletic Club (BAC), who got the better of Gampu Lions by six wickets now occupy top spot.

BAC bowled out their opponents for 69 in 15.1 overs and chased down the target in 14.5 overs, finishing on 70-4 to sit on top of the log standings.

In other league matches played, Wholesale Beef Bulls proved too strong for Champions Cricket Club in a low scoring match, winning by six wickets. Champions posted 31-7 in 11 overs and Bulls chased it down in 5.1 overs, finishing on 37-4.

Queens Sports Club bounced back from a defeat in the previous match to thump Roosters Cricket Club by 140 runs. Batting first, Queens posted 159-7 in 16.5 overs and bowled out their opponents for just 19 runs in 13 overs.

The match between National University of Science and Technology (Nust) and ZRP Bulawayo was a no result game after it got rained off. Nust were on 34-2 in five overs when the rains began.

BAC in position one have 20 points, followed by Nketa on 17, the same points as third placed Nust and Amakhosi in forth position. The three teams on 17 points are separated by net run rate. Queens are fifth with 15 points, followed by Gampu Lions on 12. Wholesale Beef Bulls, in position seven have 11 points to their name. The bottom three is made up of ZRP Bulawayo, Champions and Roosters who have five, five and zero points respectively. – @brandon_malvin