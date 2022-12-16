Nketa park Christmas lights to be switched on tonight

The Chronicle

Millicent Dube, Showbiz Reporter

Christmas is incomplete without a chunk of decoration across the city and when we speak of decor, the first thing that pops our head is the Christmas Light displays.

Be it the street market or a running tour, you get to witness the best of the decor and light displays across Bulawayo. Explore the dazzling Christmas lights with us at some of the best destinations in the city and at the top-class events in Bulawayo.

The city of Bulawayo in inviting people to be a part of the switching on of the Christmas lights at Nketa park in Mpopoma tonight. The switching on of the lights will start at 5:30pm at the Nketa park in Mpopoma.

Thereafter, a Christmas festival will be held tomorrow and Saturday at the same venue. Members of the public have been invited to attend the events which are free of charge.

It’s Christmas time, let’s be merry and get to experience the switching on of Christmas lights as this marks the beginning of the festive season.

 

