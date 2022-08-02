Nkomo teams up with Aussie gospel artiste for new single

Simba Jemwa, Showbiz Reporter

The newest duo on the gospel scene, Realm Minister (born Sindiso Nkomo) and Australian gospel songstress Chloe Jones, will soon release their new single “He is Risen.”

The single will be available in September on all digital outlets with the exact release date expected to be announced soon.

The single launch will coincide with the release of a video of the song.

“He is Risen” is a battle cry that people should continue to continue to take note of Jesus’ sacrifice to save the world according to Nkomo who co-wrote the song with Jones.

“This is a song that values the work that our Lord Jesus did at the cross and how he attained victory on our behalf.

“What makes this song so special is that it is a song that l composed as it was dropped into my spirit during the Easter Redirection Day which happened to be on my birthday two years back.

“One time, we had arranged all the music for the song with my worship music producer in Zimbabwe, Carven Gumbanjera but at some point, we lost some stuff due to the computer glitch.

So, we were left with a song guide demo that we retrieved and we were able to revive everything with a classical new layout that l am so confident that this one will lead people into the presence of the Almighty,” Realm Minister told Chronicle Showbiz.

After his move to Australia, Nkomo hooked up with Jones, herself an accomplished gospel artiste.

The two re-wrote the song and have begun recording in Australia at Sawtooth Studios in Newcastle while the Zimbabwean part of the project is under the watchful eye of producer Gumbanjera at BaKella Studios.

The producer is also Minister Mahendere’s session bassist.

Nkomo said the song had already been originally arranged with an international rock groove and when he moved to Australia early this year, he met a worshipper at one of the vibrant churches in Newcastle which is called Live Free Church.

“She is one of the praise and worship team leaders, a songwriter, lead vocalist and a drummer. In fact, she is multi-talented.

It so happened that after she listened to the demo part that we still had, she loved the project and it’s been a real privilege to work with a worshipper like her.

As we speak, my producer in Zimbabwe has been doing a lot of work. Instruments and backing vocals have been already laid and now what’s left are our vocals from Australia.

“We are recording the vocals at Sawtooth Studios which is one of the biggest studios in Newcastle,” said Nkomo.

“I look forward to releasing this single and the video.

We have been working hard to rewrite the song.

“The song is in itself amazing and I am happy to be part of this project,” said Jones speaking from Australia.

Jones said she grew up in a musical family: “I can’t remember a time in my life when I wasn’t singing or playing an instrument.

I was part of the choir throughout primary school which allowed me to be a part of so many amazing opportunities including performing at the Sydney Opera house and in the musical The Boy from Oz.”

“During this time, I first began writing my lyrics and songs and my passion for it grew.

Throughout my high school, I performed in several musicals like Beauty and the Beast, Mary Poppins and Strictly Ballroom where my music teacher inspired me to be my artist and press into my style.

“When I was 16, I co-wrote a song called Here as a part of LIVEfree music which was just released earlier this year.

I am excited to be a part of this new project, the music is a different style from previous things I have done but has been an amazing experience and joy to bring this song to life alongside Sindy (Sindiso Nkomo).

I cannot wait for you all to hear it,” said Jones.

