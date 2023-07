Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

IT’S going to be a weekend to remember for those in the town of Gwanda as they will get to watch South Africa’s Nkosazana Daughter performing live at the Phoenix Tshisanyama.

Nkosazana Daughter has arrived in Bulawayo ahead of her show in Gwanda tonight. She was welcomed at the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo airport by show promoter, Dee Nosh.