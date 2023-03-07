Nkulumane crowned BPPA Inkomo tourney champ

Fungai Muderere, Senior Sports Reporter

NKULUMANE Pool Club were on Sunday crowned champions of the two-day Bulawayo Province Pool Association (BPPA) Inkomo/Mombe 16 team tournament that was played at four different venues.

Nkulumane got the better of former BPPA League champions Entumbane 8-6 in a pulsating final match played at a packed and heaving Golden Pillars.

For their breathtaking and indefatigable efforts, Nkulumane got a beast as their prize while Entumbane got three goats in an exciting contest where livestock was up for grabs.

Exchange Pool Club edged Queens Academy 8-7 to emerge as the third best club. As a result, the former goat two goats and the latter received three chickens.

The preliminary rounds of the event were staged at Palace Hotel, Golden Pillars, Queens Sports Club and Nokkies and saw Dragons, Black Eagles, Ace Basement, ZRP Central, Lobengula Sharks and Raylton fall by the wayside.

Newly formed Palace Pool Club, former BPPA champions Kings, Skittle Inn, ZPC and Ekasi also unsuccessfully fought for the top accolade.

“We are happy to have hosted an exciting two-day tournament over the past weekend. We say congratulations to the winners. It was an incident free event and we pray and hope every club and every player in the league continues in that spirit,” said BPPA publicity secretary Osbornewells Dziko.

In another Inkomo/Mombe Pool tournament that was hosted by Bulawayo’s Mzilikazi district, Black Sharks beat Pumula South Classics 8-6.

Meanwhile, as part of their preparations for the National Champions League (NCL) competition that will be staged in Mutare on Saturday and Sunday, Bulawayo club representatives will this evening converge at Queens Sports Club for their preparatory sessions.

“We are expecting attendance from all teams that will be travelling to Mutare. Players from other teams are also allowed to come and join the sessions. We are going to Mutare to attack as a team. A win for one Bulawayo club is for us all,” said Dziko.

The competition is set to see Bulawayo province being represented by eight clubs, that include Bulawayo Elders, Queens Academy, Entumbane, Expendables, UBH, Nkulumane PC and Exchange. [email protected]